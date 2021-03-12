HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, March 12, 2021

Judas Priest to turn Orlando into 'Warlando' in September with planned music festival

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 12:36 PM

click image Judas Priest - PHOTO COURTESY WARLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Warlando/Facebook
  • Judas Priest
Orlando, are you ready to rock? On a large, say, festival scale?

Look, the answer might be no, but while we dither about vaccination rates and the acceptable size of large gatherings, British metal icons Judas Priest are pushing forward with plans to hold the Warlando Festival — you guessed it — here in Orlando.



Set for September 11 (okay) — in fairness, that's a good four months after President Biden's stated goal of May 1 to have every adult American eligible for vaccination — Warlando will bring not only the leather rebels, but also Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly and Mushroomhead.

Warlando joins other music festivals recently announced as happening later this year all around the country, including Gasparilla in Tampa, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tickets for Warlando are available now. Just know in advance that you could be a victime of changes regarding scheduling or lineup.

Event promoters Stage Left Entertainment have issued a statement that this will be a limited capacity event and sanitary stations will be available.



