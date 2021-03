Comedian Preacher Lawson comes home to Orlando's Frontyard Festival on Saturday

Preacher Lawson grew up moving around a lot. Life on the road must have suited Lawson, because once he gained control of where he landed, he decided to be a stand-up comedian."Growing up switching schools all of the time you had to learn how to adapt," Lawson said of his childhood. "Everywhere I'd go I would learn about different people and different cultures, but I noticed the one universal language everyone had in common was laughter."Out of all the places Lawson lived in his younger days, he still considers Orlando to be his home. And the former "Best of Orlando" winner is returning to take part in the Dr. Phillips Center's ongoing Frontyard Festival "I moved 20 times before age 10, but if you asked me what city I'm from I'd say Orlando, FL. Because that's where I grew as a comedian," Lawson said of his adopted hometown.Lawson kicked around the Orlando scene for years before getting a break on the television variety show. His rise continued from there, with his debut stand-up specialpremiering in 2019. The last year put a bit of a damper on the entire stand-up comedy world, but Lawson hasn't been stopped. See his triumphant return for a socially distanced set. And don't worry, no one will check you if you say you've watched him since his Austin's Coffee open-mic days.7:30 p.m., $25-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org