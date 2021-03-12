HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 12, 2021

The Gist

Busch Gardens' new ‘Giraffe Bar’ opens next week, featuring views of the Serengeti plain

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 1:27 PM

Take a walk, with a couple drinks, on the wild side next weekend when Busch Gardens opens its new Giraffe Bar.

The new bar is located at the Serengeti Overlook and features panoramic indoor and outdoor views of the expansive Serengeti Plain. Guests can preview Giraffe Bar during a soft opening on March 19 before the venue officially opens March 26.



But if you want to feed any giraffes at Busch Gardens you’ll still have to do that by booking a separate tour. You really think they’d let your drunk ass feed animals from a patio bar?

Giraffe Bar features a new, chef-curated menu of shareable apps including bourbon-glazed sticky wings, braised brisket mac and cheese, and smoked brisket-loaded French fries. The vegetarian-friendly items like hummus and fresh Bavarian soft pretzels serve as a nod to the bar’s herbivore namesake.

Mixologist-curated cocktails, wine, beers and frozen drinks are on the menu and sport names like “The Hungry Tusker,” “Thorn and Berry” and the “Masai Margarita.” The Proud Pour wines include “Save the Bees” Pinot Noir and “Save the Oceans” Sauvignon Blanc, which both support wildlife conservation efforts worldwide.

Giraffe Bar will be an indoor-outdoor space with plenty of room for social distancing. The bar features multiple TVs for sports fans to watch their favorite teams. Pass members get the VIP treatment with a free collectible Giraffe Bar color-changing pilsner with the purchase of a frozen cocktail or draft beer any Monday-Thursday by April 29 while supplies last.

Serengeti Overlook is also home to the new redesigned and reimagined Oasis Pizza, serving handmade pizza, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and fresh baked goods.

This post originally appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Longtime fans of Austin's Coffee worry their treasured hangout is being kicked to the curb by the city of Winter Park
Uncommon Catering brings modern style and global culinary influences to Curry Ford West
Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Busch Gardens

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The third stimulus check won't cover a month's rent in these Orlando neighborhoods Read More

  2. Korean grocery giant H Mart will open its first Florida location in Orlando Read More

  3. Mills 50 mainstay Will's Pub property sold to new owner, but Will's the venue and bar is 'not going anywhere' Read More

  4. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried continues to float 'hunch' that Gov. Ron DeSantis secretly caught COVID-19 last year Read More

  5. Two more FEMA pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites open in Orange County starting this Thursday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation