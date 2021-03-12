Busch Gardens' new ‘Giraffe Bar’ opens next week, featuring views of the Serengeti plain

Take a walk, with a couple drinks, on the wild side next weekend when Busch Gardens opens its new Giraffe Bar.The new bar is located at the Serengeti Overlook and features panoramic indoor and outdoor views of the expansive Serengeti Plain. Guests can preview Giraffe Bar during a soft opening on March 19 before the venue officially opens March 26.But if you want to feed any giraffes at Busch Gardens you’ll still have to do that by booking a separate tour. You really think they’d let your drunk ass feed animals from a patio bar?Giraffe Bar features a new, chef-curated menu of shareable apps including bourbon-glazed sticky wings, braised brisket mac and cheese, and smoked brisket-loaded French fries. The vegetarian-friendly items like hummus and fresh Bavarian soft pretzels serve as a nod to the bar’s herbivore namesake.Mixologist-curated cocktails, wine, beers and frozen drinks are on the menu and sport names like “The Hungry Tusker,” “Thorn and Berry” and the “Masai Margarita.” The Proud Pour wines include “Save the Bees” Pinot Noir and “Save the Oceans” Sauvignon Blanc, which both support wildlife conservation efforts worldwide.Giraffe Bar will be an indoor-outdoor space with plenty of room for social distancing. The bar features multiple TVs for sports fans to watch their favorite teams. Pass members get the VIP treatment with a free collectible Giraffe Bar color-changing pilsner with the purchase of a frozen cocktail or draft beer any Monday-Thursday by April 29 while supplies last.Serengeti Overlook is also home to the new redesigned and reimagined Oasis Pizza, serving handmade pizza, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and fresh baked goods.