Thursday, March 11, 2021

Oak Hill Drifters bring a front porch stomp to The Plaza Live Thursday night

It's effectively been a half-century since the novel coronavirus upended the lives of anyone who was in front of a stage multiple nights a week. Why not lean into that handy time displacement and hit the town to the sounds of rockabilly and western swing?

The Oak Hill Drifters have been plugging away at their take on old-time music since 2014. The last year might have slowed them down a little, as it did all musicians, but it surely didn't stop them. They'll take the outdoor stage this evening as part of Plaza Live's Front Porch Series. Tickets range from $15 for GA on up to $80 if you want to lock down a table for four. Doors, 6:00 p.m. Show, 6:30 p.m.



Location Details The Plaza Live
The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
407-228-1220
Music Club and Performance Space
