Thursday, March 11, 2021
Miami's Marlins Park welcomes our cleanliness overlords with disinfectant drone program
By Alex Galbraith
on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM
The coronavirus pandemic continues to slam up against the United States' technocratic, libertarian impulses to produce absolutely wild results. In the latest example of a business looking toward the future to keep their business open in the pandemic-filled present, Marlins Park has announced a plan to disinfect its stadium via drone.
Marlins Park plans to open to fans at 25% capacity
to start the season, with mask mandates in place for everyone over the age of two. The team is also installing dispensers of sanitizer throughout the park and moving away from paper tickets entirely. The drone program is a partnership with Florida Pest Control and will spray large, open areas of the park. The Marlins organization said in a press release that the disinfectant works in as little as four minutes and leaves no visible residue or fumes.
“As we prepare to welcome our fans back to Marlins Park, we continue to add health and safety measures that will enhance our guests’ 2021 experience,” said Michael Shaw, Marlins Head of Experience and Innovation. “This partnership with a longstanding industry leader in [Florida Pest Control parent company] Rentokil allows us to utilize their state-of-the-art technology to enhance our disinfection process.”
