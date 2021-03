Indian street food chain Honest Restaurant opens first location in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Honest Restaurant

Honest Restaurant's pav bhaji

Orlando doesn't want for Indian restaurants. Anyone looking to sit-down and tear into some saag paneer or vindaloo will find a wealth of options. But outside the buffets and linen tablecloth eateries, there's a noticeable lack of the subcontinent's down-market cousins. That changed this week with the opening of Honest Restaurant, an international chain that slings made-to-order Indian fast food The chain got its start in India in the 1970s, spreading to over 50 locations before hopping to Canada and the United States. Orlando is the second Florida city to see an outpost, behind Coral Springs. Lovers of pav bhaji, pulav and dosas are in for a treat at this Orlando Square Plaza location. And vegetarians can rejoice in its meat-free menu. The shop at 1718 Sand Lake Road opens at 11 a.m. every day but Monday. It stays open until 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and closes and hour earlier Tuesday-Thursday.