Harry P. Leu Gardens hosts annual spring plant sale this weekend

If you need another floral friend to help get you through the (hopefully) last stretch of the pandemic, Harry P. Leu Gardens has got your number. Their big annual plant sale is going down this weekend.On Saturday and Sunday, March 13-14, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Leu Gardens will play host to over 40 vendors , from Beautiful Bamboo to Red Hawk Nursery, peddling the good green stuff in all shapes and sizes. Not to mention tools and accessories and lights.Sale organizers helpfully suggest you bring a plant cart to properly transport your new leafy treasures around the sale (it's pretty spread out) and back to your car.The plant sale is free for all to attend — masked — which means you get the added perk of free admission to the Gardens too. Sorry, no pets allowed.