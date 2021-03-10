HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Two more FEMA pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites open in Orange County starting this Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM

Two more FEMA COVID-19 vaccination sites will open in partnership with Orange County locally, beginning Thursday of this week.

On March 11-13, a pop-up FEMA vaccine site is opening up at Barnett Park — which is also still doing COVID-19 testing through the end of March — and then from March 14-17 another site will open at South Econ Park for those three days.



These two pop-up sites are walk-up only, no appointments needed.

As of this writing, the following groups are eligible for vaccination in Orange County: residents 65 years old and up (this will change to 60+ on March 15); long-term care facility residents and staff; health care professionals of any age with patient contact; law enforcement officers and first responders of any age; educators and staff of any age at K-12 schools, daycare facilities and colleges; those deemed "medically vulnerable" with the required paperwork in hand.

More information on vaccination criteria in Orange County can be found on the Vaccine Information website.


