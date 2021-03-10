HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge LESLYE GALE PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Leslye Gale photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

"The Bike Week 'shenanigans' have officially commenced! Folks, please be safe and be smarter than this guy." Those are the words of the Daytona Beach Police Chief after posting this video from last weekend. LINK

Not bikers, but spring breakers, are responsible for the long lines at area theme parks this week. In fact, there are no reservations available at all next week at Walt Disney World. LINK

In other Disney news, Disney CEO Bob Chapek yesterday announced an opening date for the long awaited Ratatouille ride. – LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

