Winter Park's Hangry Bison slings a complimentary round of drinks as part of 'Hangry Hour' promotion in March

Drinks are on Winter Park eatery the Hangry Bison — at least the first round — as part of their new "Hangry Hour" promotion for the month of March.The craft beer and burger destination at 480 N. Orlando Ave. is paying it forward to the happy hour crowd by doling out a round of free beverages to parties of 6-12 diners during late afternoon Hangry Hours.The one caveat is that reservations must be made in advance for the group by calling 407-677-5000 or emailing Hangry Hour runs weekdays at the Bison on Monday-Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 4-6 p.m. through March 26.