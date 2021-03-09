Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando brings Paws in the Park back to Lake Eola

click to enlarge
-
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
-
Paws in the Park, a fundraising festival by Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, will take place May 8 in Lake Eola Park at 10 a.m.
The annual Paws in the Park festival has returned to Lake Eola for another year.
The 27th annual event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, free to all pet lovers and their fur babies. The pet festival is put on every year by Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
, the region's oldest and largest animal welfare agency, to help them raise funds to care for thousands of dogs and cats in the Central Florida.
"We are thrilled to bring back our biggest event of the year, Paws in the Park," Steve Bardy, Pet Alliance executive director, said in a press release. "Though the past year has been unique, we were still able to adopt out, rescue and foster thousands of dogs and cats."
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando was founded in 1937, originally as the Orlando Humane Society. Today, the organization focuses on dogs and cats in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. Their locations provide food and medical care to dogs and cats in the area, sheltering more than 5,000 surrendered and homeless animals.
click to enlarge
-
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
-
Paws in the Park, a fundraising festival by Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, will take place May 8 in Lake Eola Park at 10 a.m.
As a part of their services, Pet Alliance also offers low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, as well as general animal wellness care.
Their shelter programs are supported entirely by donations from the community. As of Tuesday, Paws in the Park
has already reached 46% of its $80,000 fundraising goal.
The festival will feature fun events for all attendees — four-legged or otherwise. According to the press release, there will be lure courses for dogs of all sizes, photo stations, a doggy fun zone, a costume contest, vendor marketplace, food trucks and Pet Alliance merch.
Those in the market to adopt will have plenty of opportunities at the festival. There will also be virtual aspects for those who prefer to participate from home. Human attendees will be required to wear masks and social distance.
Pet Alliance is encouraging attendees to register
and start fundraising right away. Attendees who raise $15 will receive a commemorative bandana, while those who raise $75 will receive the 2021 "Paws in the Park" T-shirt.
"We certainly have a lot to celebrate with our animal-loving community and a huge mission to continue fundraising for," Bardy said, "and so we look forward to seeing everyone and their cherished pets back out at Lake Eola for a very fun, memorable and safe day for all."
click to enlarge
-
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
-
Paws in the Park, a fundraising festival by Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, will take place May 8 in Lake Eola Park at 10 a.m.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.