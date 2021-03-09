Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

click to enlarge Leslye Gale photo via Magic 107.7

Halloween Horror Nights will back this fall and promises to be bigger and better than ever! Beetlejuice was front and center at Monday's major announcement. – LINK

Work has resumed on Universal Orlando Resort's fourth theme park, Epic Universe. We're now learning more about a rescheduled launch date nearly two years later than first announced. – LINK

Regulations that kept many vaccine hopefuls away from the vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center have been lifted. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings yesterday opened up the vaccine site to anyone who qualifies. – LINK