Filmmaker and Orlando restaurateur Kevin Smith to headline Frontyard Festival in May

Filmmaker, podcaster and Orlando restaurateur (of the pop-up variety) Kevin Smith invites you to spend an evening with him in May at the Frontyard Festival 2021 is shaping up to be the 'Year of the Smith' here in Orlando, with his cinematic creation Mooby's (from) set to cross over into the "real world" in the form of a pop-up restaurant open from March 12-21 at Icon Park. Which, incidentally, looks to be fully booked for the duration of its run as of this writing.Smith even found the time to give a very tongue-in-cheek interview to the's food critic, Faiyaz Kara, about Mooby's last month.And now Orlandoans can get some outdoors, socially distanced face-time with Smith at the Frontyard Festival on Saturday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. Smith is not a comedian per se, though he can be wickedly funny, so expect a freewheeling journey through his mind, with plenty of pop-culture ephemera tossed in the mix.Tickets are available through the Frontyard Festival now.