Mayor Demings announces expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidelines at the Orange County Convention Center

Photo courtesy Orange County Government, FL/Facebook
Mayor Jerry Demings
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced
expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidelines at the Orange County Convention Center site during a press briefing on Monday.
Mayor Demings stated that, going forward, all age requirements would be done away with at the county-run Convention Center vaccination site. So now, teachers and childcare workers, law enforcement and first responders, health care workers and the "medically vulnerable" of any age can be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.
This is a substantial, and no doubt welcome, expansion of vaccine eligibility at the Convention Center, which as of last week restricted vaccinations for educators and childcare workers to those age 50 and up.
Demings said he will switch the Convention Center site — which he called "one of the busiest in the state" — to new federal vaccination guidelines
that went out last week.
“So we are going to announce additional individuals who are eligible. Any educator, or support staff member regardless of age, including substitute teachers, bus drivers, day care workers with valid ID, can get vaccinated at this site. Firefighters, our sworn law enforcement officers of all ages are eligible. Health care personnel with direct patient contact are eligible. Any person who is 65 years of age or older, residents of longterm care facilities and their staff, can get vaccinated,” Demings said.
"And some very good news, the Convention Center site can now vaccinate any person who is deemed medically vulnerable by a medical professional."
Demings said the move came both to decrease confusion about differences in federal and state vaccine guidelines, and to better meet the capacity capabilities at the Convention Center site.
The Convention Center vaccination site
runs on an appointment-only basis as of this writing.
