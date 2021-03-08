HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 8, 2021

Bloggytown

CDC says fully vaccinated people can now rage indoors together without masks

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Scream, swap spit, and unmask your deepest desires, because the time has come for fully vaccinated folks to be able to hold and attend indoor gatherings with fellow fully vaxxed people without masks.

That's right—fully vaccinated people (meaning people who have waited two weeks after having received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson's) can now gather indoors together without wearing masks, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Monday.



However, that doesn't mean local ordinances have changed.

But, if you believe the CDC, fully vaccinated people can also gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, so as long as those in the household are not considered high risk for COVID-19. And if you've been around someone who is COVID-19 positive, you no longer have to keep clear of others or get tested, as long as you have received all recommended doses and have waited two weeks following the final dose.

The CDC notes that despite being fully vaccinated, people who live in a group setting—like a correctional facility or group home, and have been exposed to others who have contracted COVID-19—are advised to still quarantine for 14 days and get tested, with or without symptoms.

But don't get too excited, as the CDC also addresses everything that has not changed for those who have vaccinated. It's still recommended that fully vaxxed people maintain social distancing and mask-wearing in public and at the workplace, and should continue to avoid crowds, poorly ventilated spaces, and gathering indoors with unvaccinated people from more than one other household. It's also suggested to note any possible COVID-19 symptoms regardless of vaccination status, because as the CDC states, we're still learning how effective these vaccinations are in preventing the spread of the virus and how long vaccines are effective.

For more information regarding CDC recommendations, see CDC.gov. To find out how and where to get vaccinated in Florida, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov. And remember—rage responsibly.

This post originally appeared on our sibling publication Detroit Metro Times.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Things to do in Orlando, March 3-9: Noizu, Tiffany, racing pigs, open-air ‘Deadpool’ and more
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Coronavirus

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Most of Florida chooses Chick-Fil-A at the drive-thru, but Orlando has so many better chicken choices Read More

  2. DeSantis administration ‘reeks of corruption,’ say Democrats calling for investigation after vaccines linked to political donations Read More

  3. Florida GOP wants public schools to teach the ‘horrors’ of communist and socialist governments Read More

  4. Dr. Phillips Center offers free screening of ‘Women In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA’ Read More

  5. New legislation proposed would allow out-of-state students to pay in-state tuition if their grandparents live in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation