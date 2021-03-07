HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Sunday, March 7, 2021

Bloggytown

Dr. Phillips Center offers free screening of ‘Women In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA’

Posted By on Sun, Mar 7, 2021 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols - COURTESY OF DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center
  • Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols
The Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival will be offering a free screening of Women in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA in honor of Women's History Month on Thursday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by local filmmaker Todd Thompson, Women in Motion chronicles how Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols diversified NASA in the '70s and '80s by helping recruit more than 8,000 Black, Asian and Latinx men and women.



The star-studded film includes appearances from Nichols as well as Neil deGrasse Tyson, Pharrell Williams, Martin Luther King III, Vivica A. Fox, Al Sharpton and more.

The Women in Motion filmmakers and former astronauts, including former senator and astronaut Bill Nelson are scheduled to appear at the screening.

Director Todd Thompson spoke about the importance of sharing Nichol's story. "Women in Motion is a great American story with incredible global impact," Thompson said. "As a Florida filmmaker focused on telling inspiring stories and generating a continuous flow of work for local cast and crew, I'm thrilled to be sharing Nichelle's story with the Orlando community."

Mayor Buddy Dyer and the city of Orlando will present the film as part of Orlando's celebration of Women's History Month. 

"Women have and continue to serve the community in many different ways, building a stronger Orlando for all who call it home. This Women's History Month reaffirms the city's commitment to assure that rights and privileges are available to women and all residents equally and that Orlando remains an inclusive, welcoming place for all," Dyer said.

Tickets for the film are free and can be reserved on the Dr. Phillips Center's website.


