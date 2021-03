Wells' Built Museum to host free community health education event at the end of March

click image Wells'Built Museum Facebook

Wells' Built Museum of African American History and Culture

The Wells' Built Museum is bringing a free health education event to Orlando residents at the end of March.The inaugural "Your CheckUp, Your GetUp" event will be hosted at the venerable Wells'Built Museum of African American History and Culture , at 511 W. Church St. on Friday, March 26, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.The event is being held in partnership with Jimmie "Drop D" Williams, Liberty Dental Plan of Florida and more.Attendees will have access to information on COVID-19 testing and vaccines, with temperature checks. Liberty Dental will hand out free dental hygiene kits and education materials as well.The Wells' Built Museum was originally a hotel for African Americans visiting Orlando during the segregation era. In 2000, the Wells'Built was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places , and in 2009 was converted into a museum celebrating Florida's Black history