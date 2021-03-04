HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Wells' Built Museum to host free community health education event at the end of March

Posted By on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM

click image Wells' Built Museum of African American History and Culture - WELLS'BUILT MUSEUM FACEBOOK
  • Wells'Built Museum Facebook
  • Wells' Built Museum of African American History and Culture
The Wells' Built Museum is bringing a free health education event to Orlando residents at the end of March.

The inaugural "Your CheckUp, Your GetUp" event will be hosted at the venerable Wells'Built Museum of African American History and Culture, at 511 W. Church St. on Friday, March 26, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.



The event is being held in partnership with Jimmie "Drop D" Williams, Liberty Dental Plan of Florida and more.

Attendees will have access to information on COVID-19 testing and vaccines, with temperature checks. Liberty Dental will hand out free dental hygiene kits and education materials as well.

The Wells' Built Museum was originally a hotel for African Americans visiting Orlando during the segregation era. In 2000, the Wells'Built was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, and in 2009 was converted into a museum celebrating Florida's Black history.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

