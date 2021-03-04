HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Enzian and Frontyard Festival team up for screening of cult classic musical 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch'

The Frontyard Festival and Maitland's Enzian Theater are jointly presenting a screening of the stellar 2001 rock opera (and so much more) Hedwig & the Angry Inch at the end of March.

Hedwig, the glorious film adaptation of John Cameron Mitchell's off-Broadway hit, is a love letter to glam rock and one of the finest rock musicals ever made, in our very biased view.



The tale of frustrated superstar Hedwig's twin quests for love and fame is simultaneously wickedly funny and heart-wrenchingly sad, and boasts some powerhouse anthems alongside adventurous imagery.

Hedwig & the Angry Inch screens outdoors at the Frontyard Festival at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Tickets are available for purchase starting Friday, March 5.



