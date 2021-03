Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile rolls into Orlando on Friday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Oscar Mayer

Well, hot dog! Oscar Mayer's traveling Wienermobile — bands aren't touring right now, so this is what you get — rolls into Orlando on Friday as part of a "coast-to-coast weenie roast."The hiring process for drivers (Hotdoggers, no lie) for the hot dog-shaped vehicle generated a more than fair amount of online buzz, including CNN coverage, earlier this year. And now these newly-minted Wienermobile pilots are steering their ship on to International Drive for a day.The Wienermobile sets up shop at WonderWorks this Friday, March 5 from noon-4 p.m.In a strange twist of fate, you can't buy hot dogs when visiting the Wienermobile, however you can take pictures to your heart's content, partake in trivia to get an honorary Hotdogger title, and even get a complimentary "Wiener Whistle" (also no lie).After that, the four-wheeled hot dog heads down to spend the weekend at the Strawberry Festival in Planet City.