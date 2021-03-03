HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Tip Jar

Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile rolls into Orlando on Friday

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OSCAR MAYER
  • Photo courtesy Oscar Mayer
Well, hot dog! Oscar Mayer's traveling Wienermobile — bands aren't touring right now, so this is what you get — rolls into Orlando on Friday as part of a "coast-to-coast weenie roast."

The hiring process for drivers (Hotdoggers, no lie) for the hot dog-shaped vehicle generated a more than fair amount of online buzz, including CNN coverage, earlier this year. And now these newly-minted Wienermobile pilots are steering their ship on to International Drive for a day.



The Wienermobile sets up shop at WonderWorks this Friday, March 5 from noon-4 p.m.

In a strange twist of fate, you can't buy hot dogs when visiting the Wienermobile, however you can take pictures to your heart's content, partake in trivia to get an honorary Hotdogger title, and even get a complimentary "Wiener Whistle" (also no lie).

After that, the four-wheeled hot dog heads down to spend the weekend at the Strawberry Festival in Planet City.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

  • Wonderworks

    • 9067 International Drive West

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Three Orlando-area FEMA COVID-19 vaccination sites will open this week Read More

  2. Tiger Woods-designed mini golf course heading to Waterford Lakes in Orlando Read More

  3. Video: Smarmy neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes gets kicked out of CPAC, brags AFPAC doesn't 'have homosexuals speaking on the stage' Read More

  4. Florida threw an extra $49 million at its broken unemployment system in 2020; now it needs another $73 million Read More

  5. After a year without cruise tourists, some ports are questioning if they want them to ever return Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation