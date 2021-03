Orlando Harry Potter-themed fanfest LeakyCon is postponed until 2022

click image Photo courtesy LeakyCon/Facebook

Attendees at LeakyCons in days of yore

Harry Potter fandom expo LeakyCon in Orlando has been postponed for yet another year because of pandemic-related concerns.The convention, a weekend full of colorful costumes and fantastical fiction and myth, along with a Dementor or two — just to clarify, we're not talking about CPAC, that one sadlyhappen — was set for the Orange County Convention Center in June. The new date for LeakyCon is July 29-31, 2022, still at the Convention Center.Guests who were confirmed for the now-postponed 2021 event included actors Devon Murray, Josh Herdman and Stanislav Yanevski.Tickets for LeakyCon 202o or 2021 can be rolled forward to the planned 2022 convention. Refund requests will be honored through Friday, April 30.LeakyCon Denver is still a go for October as of this writing.