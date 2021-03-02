Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

We're moving in the right direction as far as COVID vaccines are concerned.

At Orange County's latest briefing, Mayor Jerry Demings said three separate FEMA-run vaccine sites will open tomorrow in the Orlando area. Here's where — LINK

Also on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cleared the way for police, fire fighters and K-12 teachers over the age of 50 to receive the vaccine. – LINK

There won't be windmills and clown faces, but Tiger Woods' new putt-putt golf course in East Orlando will have you teeing up for a hole in one. It's called PopStroke. – LINK