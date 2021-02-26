HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, February 26, 2021

LGBTQ-centric thrift chain Out of the Closet opens new Mills 50 location on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY OUT OF THE CLOSET/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Out of the Closet/Instagram
What used to be the Circle K on Mills Avenue has a bold new look and reopens Saturday as a bold new business.

An Out of the Closet thrift store will open in Mills 50 Saturday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., and Commissioner Patti Sheehan will be there for the ribbon-cutting. This is the California-based company's first Orlando location.



Out of the Closet offers a unique mix of thrifting and LGBTQ+ health advocacy services, providing all manner of secondhand treasures as well as an in-house AIDS Healthcare Foundation pharmacy and free rapid HIV and STD testing.

Out of the Closet has been open for 30 years, helping people living with HIV through donations and work with AHF.

To celebrate their grand opening, Out of the Closet is hosting a donate to win contest. Anyone who donates at the new location will be entered to win a free Vespa scooter. The sweepstakes will continue from grand opening day to March 27.



