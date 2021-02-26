Friday, February 26, 2021
LGBTQ-centric thrift chain Out of the Closet opens new Mills 50 location on Saturday
Posted
By Sierra Williams
on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Out of the Closet/Instagram
What used to be the Circle K on Mills Avenue has a bold new look and reopens Saturday as a bold new business.
An Out of the Closet thrift store will open in Mills 50 Saturday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., and Commissioner Patti Sheehan will be there for the ribbon-cutting. This is the California-based company's first Orlando location.
Out of the Closet
offers a unique mix of thrifting and LGBTQ+ health advocacy services, providing all manner of secondhand treasures as well as an in-house AIDS Healthcare Foundation pharmacy and free rapid HIV and STD testing.
Out of the Closet has been open for 30 years, helping people living with HIV through donations and work with AHF.
To celebrate their grand opening, Out of the Closet is hosting a donate to win
contest. Anyone who donates at the new location will be entered to win a free Vespa scooter. The sweepstakes will continue from grand opening day to March 27.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Out of the Closet, Orlando, Thrift, Store, Mills 50, LGBTQ+, Pharmacy, Opening, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.