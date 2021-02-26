Grande Lakes Orlando presents 'Curated Experiences' with James Beard nominees, barbecue legends and culinary luminaries

click to enlarge grandelakes.com

Grande Lakes Resort

OK, so the pandemic all but quashed our food-related vacation plans (I'm still lamenting not being able to travel to Prince Edward Island to indulge in my fave Colville Bay oysters), but the Grande Lakes Resort is doing its part to salvage a semblance of epicurean fancy in this time of COVID-19.

The inaugural "Curated Experiences at Grande Lakes" this weekend (Feb. 26-28) will lure food and wine obsessives — including those who had budgeted a gastronomic getaway to some faraway destination but were forced to cancel — by presenting a host of intimate and interactive experiences, demonstrations and meals with some big names in the industry. The event is hosted by the Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando.

Of note will be the appearance of two L.A. legends — James Beard-nominated chef, Top Chef Season 15 alum and recent dad Bruce Kalman, and L.A. pitmaster and brisket king Burt Bakman.