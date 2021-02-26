HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 26, 2021

Tip Jar

Grande Lakes Orlando presents 'Curated Experiences' with James Beard nominees, barbecue legends and culinary luminaries

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge Grande Lakes Resort - GRANDELAKES.COM
  • grandelakes.com
  • Grande Lakes Resort

OK, so the pandemic all but quashed our food-related vacation plans (I'm still lamenting not being able to travel to Prince Edward Island to indulge in my fave Colville Bay oysters), but the Grande Lakes Resort is doing its part to salvage a semblance of epicurean fancy in this time of COVID-19.

The inaugural "Curated Experiences at Grande Lakes" this weekend (Feb. 26-28) will lure food and wine obsessives — including those who had budgeted a gastronomic getaway to some faraway destination but were forced to cancel — by presenting a host of intimate and interactive experiences, demonstrations and meals with some big names in the industry. The event is hosted by the Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando.

Of note will be the appearance of two L.A. legends — James Beard-nominated chef, Top Chef Season 15 alum and recent dad Bruce Kalman, and L.A. pitmaster and brisket king Burt Bakman.

Kalman will branch out from the Northern Italian and Mediterranean cooking he's become known for and stage a "Slow and Low" barbecue cooking demo Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m. No surprise, seeing he'll be opening SoulBelly BBQ in Las Vegas this spring.

Bakman, meanwhile, is renowned for the brisket and ribs he serves at his West Hollywood haunt, Slab, and will hold a cooking demo for the gathered later that day at 3 p.m.
Other demos and tastings guests can choose to attend include "The Art of Chocolate" by the resort's pastry chef (and world champion chocolate carver) Victor Dagatan, an interactive sous-vide demo with Knife & Spoon chef de cuisine Gerald Sombright, a dry-aging class with Knife & Spoon executive chef (and four-time James Beard Award nominee) John Tesar, a whiskey tasting featuring Iron Smoke Distillery and a cooking demonstration at the resort's Whisper Creek Farm.

Oh, there's more.

Also included in the $750 package is a "Wheels, Watches, Whiskey & Wine" reception Friday night, a morning "Yoga & Mimosa" session, a "Harvest Farm to Fork Luncheon" and a wine pairing dinner Saturday night followed by a concert featuring Joey Fatone.
click to enlarge PASSMORE CAVIAR
  • Passmore Caviar
The event concludes Sunday morning with a chef's table caviar brunch at Knife & Spoon featuring Michael Passmore of Passmore Ranch, an 86-acre sustainable freshwater fish farm near Sacramento. Passmore caviar is touted by such A-listers as Jeremiah Tower, Thomas Keller, Alex Guarnaschelli and Tyler Florence.

Organizers expect about 50 people to purchase tickets ensuring a very intimate affair. Note: The $750 price tag does not include accommodations, though an exclusive rate is being offered for those seeking a true staycation.

Click here for a full schedule of events as well as registration and accommodation links.

If you can't make it out this weekend, the next Curated Experiences event is scheduled for April 23-25.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 24-March 2, 2021: Danez Smith, Monster Jam, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan dons meat sweatsuit and apologizes to Arby's on Twitter Read More

  2. A sweet new store at Disney Springs gives us a glimpse at the future of retail Read More

  3. Orlando ranks fourth highest in concentration of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to new Census report Read More

  4. Florida's 'Grim Reaper' fundraises to troll CPAC with plane flying 'Welcome Insurrectionists!' banner Read More

  5. First Watch opens new flagship Winter Park location Monday, March 1 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation