Exclusive: Listen to a kinda blazed Kevin Smith talk about bringing Mooby's to Orlando (it's hilariously riveting)

click image Facebook/Kevin Smith

play

pause

stop

mute

unmute

max volume Kevin_Smith.mp3 Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

In case you've been living under a rock outside the View Askewniverse, tickets to Mooby's Orlando pop-up went on sale today, so we posed a few questions to Jay and Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith.Questions like: Why Orlando??? What's the best part about having a sandwich called "The Cocksmoker" on the menu? Will there be an Orlando-friendly dish? What's the latest on? Will he and Jay be at the pop-up?The ever-gracious filmmaker, actor, writer and budding restaurateur answered, however blazed, in kind. Have a listen to his uninterrupted responses (in between stoner coughs):(Oh, and we'll let you in on a little secret: The Hater Tot Burger will be an exclusive secret menu item. Ask for it by name. You're welcome.)