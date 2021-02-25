Thursday, February 25, 2021
Exclusive: Listen to a kinda blazed Kevin Smith talk about bringing Mooby's to Orlando (it's hilariously riveting)
By Faiyaz Kara
on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 2:16 PM
In case you've been living under a rock outside the View Askewniverse, tickets to Mooby's Orlando pop-up
went on sale today, so we posed a few questions to Jay and Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith.
Questions like: Why Orlando??? What's the best part about having a sandwich called "The Cocksmoker" on the menu? Will there be an Orlando-friendly dish? What's the latest on Moose Jaws
? Will he and Jay be at the pop-up?
The ever-gracious filmmaker, actor, writer and budding restaurateur answered, however blazed, in kind. Have a listen to his uninterrupted responses (in between stoner coughs):
(Oh, and we'll let you in on a little secret: The Hater Tot Burger will be an exclusive secret menu item. Ask for it by name. You're welcome.)
Tags: kevin smith, jay and silent bob, mooby's, secret menu, Audio, Image
