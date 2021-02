First Watch opens new flagship Winter Park location Monday, March 1

click to enlarge Photo courtesy First Watch

The long-awaited new First Watch location in Winter Park finally opens on Monday morning, March 1, with a revamped look and feel for the local breakfast chain.The "prototype" restaurant features innovations like a 360-degree indoor/outdoor bar, a spacious lounge patio area, and a separate entrance zone for take-out and delivery orders — as well as a separate cook line dedicated just to take-out and delivery.First Watch's new cocktail program will be featured front and center, including cocktails with fruit juices, mimosas and the Million Dollar Bloody Mary.First Watch closed their longtime Maitland location to make way for the new Winter Park resto, after more than 25 years open, back in mid-February.The new restaurant, the 21st for the company, is located at 120 N. Orlando Ave. , across the street from Trader Joe's.Winter Park's First Watch will host a soft opening event for a good cause on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 27-28, with a sold-out Pre-Opening Friends & Family fundraiser benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.