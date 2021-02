Orlando attorney John Morgan dons meat sweatsuit and apologizes to Arby's on Twitter

.@Arbys, I apologize! Your food is delicious!! Thank you for the meat sweatsuit!



And Mr. Brown, I know you're the @InspireBrands CEO, there's no #Arbys in Maui. I want franchise information.



We want to say: We Have The Meats... #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/UngfzgBUSr — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) February 24, 2021

Orlando attorney and minimum-wage hike activist John Morgan has been gifted a meat sweatsuit from fast-food chain Arby's and took to Twitter on Wednesday to show off his new finery.On the Twitter video posted Wednesday morning, Morgan broadcast live to followers from his Maui vacation home, excitedly modeling his new Arby's logo hat, "We Got the Meats" sweatsuit (with one leg hiked up) and a Jamocha shake, Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich and curly fries all flown in from Honolulu courtesy Arby's.Starting with the helpful clarification that he is "not Pharrell," Morgan raved about his new threads and eats, calling the food "flat-out delicious" and offering up an apology to Arby's.This gracious move puts to bed a simmering feud between Morgan and Arby's, after an earlier, freewheeling Twitter video Morgan posted on Feb. 1 where he posited that Arby's parking lots are by and large empty, and wondered colorfully about their business model."How the fuck do they stay in business?" he queried. (Arby's corporate account later replied with a plaintive, "Why the hate?")But in Maui on Wednesday, good vibes and meat-themed attire abounded."What I want to say to Arby's is — I apologize, your food is delicious" before closing the video with an entreaty for franchise info in Maui and a slogan-mashup of "We got the meats … for the people."