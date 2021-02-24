Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Weeks before opening the doors on its largest location in the world, White Castle is teasing Orlandoans with a "ghost kitchen." – LINK

As if we needed another reason to travel the few hours to Florida's beautiful west coast, TripAdvisor has just named St. Pete Beach "Best Beach in America." – LINK

With businesses reopening and the arts scene returning, we thought we'd share a few things to do this week in Central Florida. – LINK