Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Disney Cruise Lines will remain docked through May

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 1:18 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY DISNEY CRUISE LINE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line/Facebook
Disney Cruise Lines announced on Wednesday that all ships would remain docked through the spring, with sailings canceled through May 31.

In the most recent Temporary Suspension & Travel Updates advisory posted online, the company confirmed the May cancellations and pledged to use the time to continue working on safety protocols for staff and customers.



Those who have paid for their reservations in full will be offered the chance for a credit towards a future cruise or a full refund.

This move adds another month to previous Disney's previous cancelations that extended through April, and is more bad news for a domestic cruise industry still reeling from the pandemic. The growing consensus among the various cruise lines is that they are still months away from getting back to business as usual.

Disney Magic European sailings have been canceled through Aug. 10 as well.



