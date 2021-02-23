HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Tip Jar

Hinckley's Fancy Meats launches 'Creature Comfort' takeout dinner series in Orlando this week

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 6:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Hinckley's Fancy Meats is starting a new supper series this week called Creature Comfort, which will spotlight some main-course proteins that might surprise you.

The Creature Comfort — "inspired by the wild" — dinners will revolve around "unfamiliar" meats combined with a classic comfort-food dish.



"We're going to be kicking off a series of dinners introducing proteins that you might not be familiar with in comfort foods you recognize," Hinckley's said in an Instagram post promoting the series.

The first meal, elk lasagna, has — you guessed it — elk for the main course paired with an escarole salad and baked bread with charcuterie. For dessert, there's an optional panna cotta.

There are only 20 of the elk lasagna dinners available to order at $52 a pop, and it feeds two people. As of this writing, there are still reservation slots available. The meal will be served on a takeout-only basis.

While future dinners aren't listed, the site teases "antelope, elk, axis deer, and wild boar" as examples of exotic proteins that will be served up in future dinners.

Hinckley's Fancy Meats opened in 2015, and has lived in the East End Market since, receiving praise for their high-quality cuts and hearty sandwiches.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando White Castle site down immediately as customers rush to order takeout Read More

  2. After years of speculation, Disney finally confirms the biggest celebration in WDW history Read More

  3. Upcoming Ivanhoe food hall the Hall on the Yard reveals lineup of in-house eateries Read More

  4. A sweet new store at Disney Springs gives us a glimpse at the future of retail Read More

  5. Nikki Fried refuses to follow Gov DeSantis' order to lower flags in Florida for dead racist Rush Limbaugh Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation