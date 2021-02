Hinckley's Fancy Meats launches 'Creature Comfort' takeout dinner series in Orlando this week

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

Hinckley's Fancy Meats is starting a new supper series this week called Creature Comfort, which will spotlight some main-course proteins that might surprise you.The Creature Comfort — "inspired by the wild" — dinners will revolve around "unfamiliar" meats combined with a classic comfort-food dish."We're going to be kicking off a series of dinners introducing proteins that you might not be familiar with in comfort foods you recognize," Hinckley's said in an Instagram post promoting the series.The first meal , elk lasagna, has — you guessed it — elk for the main course paired with an escarole salad and baked bread with charcuterie. For dessert, there's an optional panna cotta.There are only 20 of the elk lasagna dinners available to order at $52 a pop, and it feeds two people. As of this writing, there are still reservation slots available. The meal will be served on a takeout-only basis.While future dinners aren't listed, the site teases "antelope, elk, axis deer, and wild boar" as examples of exotic proteins that will be served up in future dinners.Hinckley's Fancy Meats opened in 2015, and has lived in the East End Market since, receiving praise for their high-quality cuts and hearty sandwiches.