Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

Sitting outside Barnie's Coffee in Winter Park and watching the beautiful people is by far one of my favorite past times. And guess what? It just got better with Barnie's announcement of a new buttery flavor and a dog friendly "yappy hour." – LINK It doesn't get any sweeter than this! M&M's has taken its over-the-top approach to sweet sales and moved from the Florida Mall to Disney Springs. A move seen as a major blow to the mall but a tasty boon for Disney's hottest new retail market. – LINK Do you think you could convince a robot to give you a heavy pour? That's what you'll have to do if you're sailing on one of the MSC cruise ships using robot bartenders to serve guests. – LINK