HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 22, 2021

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Sitting outside Barnie's Coffee in Winter Park and watching the beautiful people is by far one of my favorite past times. And guess what? It just got better with Barnie's announcement of a new buttery flavor and a dog friendly "yappy hour." – LINK



It doesn't get any sweeter than this! M&M's has taken its over-the-top approach to sweet sales and moved from the Florida Mall to Disney Springs. A move seen as a major blow to the mall but a tasty boon for Disney's hottest new retail market. – LINK

Do you think you could convince a robot to give you a heavy pour? That's what you'll have to do if you're sailing on one of the MSC cruise ships using robot bartenders to serve guests. – LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces four new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville Read More

  2. Here we go — Donald Trump announced as speaker for CPAC in Orlando Read More

  3. Proposed new rules on Florida medical marijuana spark anger Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags lowered for dead racist, sexist, homophobic, hate-mongering prick Read More

  5. A sweet new store at Disney Springs gives us a glimpse at the future of retail Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation