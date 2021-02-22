HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, February 22, 2021

Florida coronavirus death toll jumps over 30,000 residents; nationwide, 500,000 dead

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Ron DeSantis or as he's known on Twitter Trends, #DeathSantis - SCREENSHOT VIA FLORIDA CHANNEL
  • Screenshot via Florida Channel
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis or as he's known on Twitter Trends, #DeathSantis
In a pair of grim milestones, Florida on Monday exceeded 30,000 resident deaths from COVID-19, while deaths nationally topped 500,000.

With an additional 159 deaths reported Monday, the total for Florida residents reached 30,065, according to the state Department of Health. Another 530 non-residents have died in Florida since the pandemic started last year.



Nationally, the total Monday was at 500,159 deaths since the pandemic started, according to a John Hopkins University website that tracks COVID-19 data.

Florida has the fourth-highest total of COVID-19 deaths, behind California, New York and Texas.

click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION BY BRIAN PHILLIPS
  • illustration by Brian Phillips
President Joe Biden issued a proclamation calling for a moment of silence at sunset Monday to remember the people who have died from the virus and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday.

“As of this week during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus,” Biden said in the proclamation. “That is more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined. On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind. We, as a Nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic.”


Tags: , , , ,

