Gov. Ron DeSantis announces four new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that four FEMA-supported vaccination sites will open on March 3 in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville.According to a DeSantis representative , the sites will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will administer 2,000 jabs per day. Each site will have two smaller, mobile sites that will each administer 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas.Pre-registration is required in order to receive the vaccine. In order to register, individuals can call their county vaccine hotline or register online Rep. Val Demings of Florida's 10th congressional district applauded President Biden's push to open more vaccine sites."This new vaccination site is proof that the new administration is making fast, fair, and efficient vaccine distribution the top priority that it should be," Demings said. "I strongly support the administration's effort to directly coordinate vaccine distribution, a change of strategy from the last administration's 'hands-off' approach."The sites will open in collaboration with FEMA, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida National Guard at the following locations:Valencia College West Campus1800 S. Kirkman Road, OrlandoTampa Greyhound Track755 E. Waters Ave., TampaGateway Mall5200 Norwood Ave., JacksonvilleMiami Dade Community College North Campus11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami