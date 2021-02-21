HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, February 21, 2021

The Gist

Best Kid Stuff shows us what never-realized Disney and Universal ride concepts would've looked like in real life

Posted By on Sun, Feb 21, 2021 at 12:11 PM

click image The Batman vs. the Penguin ride proposed for Universal - IMAGE BEST KID STUFF
  • Image Best Kid Stuff
  • The Batman vs. the Penguin ride proposed for Universal
As part of the development process, designers at Disney and Universal are frequently tasked with designing attraction concepts that are never realized. This leaves behind a trail littered with thousands of unique concepts, including some that are extremely detailed and nearly shovel-ready. Now a website, Best Kid Stuff, has imagined what five of those never-realized attractions would look like in real life.

The realistic-looking 3D renderings are our best look yet at these long-shelved attractions. The group gathered public documents and information from the designers involved with the attractions, then synthesized this information into a single hyper-real image of what each attraction may have looked like.



Two of the five come from Disney World.

Space Jetpack Ride was meant to replace Horizons at Epcot. The attraction was planned for the cavernous building that housed the former attraction. It was to be a suspended coaster-style ride where guests donned ‘jet packs’ to explore a space station via a simulated spacewalk.

By the end of the 1990s, Disney was beginning conversations with Compaq to sponsor the pavilion. The talks eventually led to the space-themed simulator ride, Mission: Space, that remains in the park today. Disney did ultimately build a ride based on jetpacks. The aptly named Jet Packs spinner attraction is located in the Tomorrowland section of Shanghai Disneyland.
click image The Space Jetpack Ride concept that was to replace Horizons at Epcot - IMAGE BEST KID STUFF
  • Image Best Kid Stuff
  • The Space Jetpack Ride concept that was to replace Horizons at Epcot
The second entry from Disney World is the Fantasia Gardens boat ride, meant to be part of the Beastly Kingdom land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The land was envisioned as the home of the imaginary creatures. As costs rose, the land was cut.

Some of the Imagineers working on the project moved over to Universal, where many of the Beastly Kingdom concepts were later realized as part of Islands of Adventure’s Lost Continent. This included that land’s dragon-themed roller coaster. While the dragons were never brought to life in Animal Kingdom, references to them can still be seen throughout the parking lot and entrance area.
click image The Fantasia Gardens boat ride in the never built Beastly Kingdom at Disney's Animal Kingdom - IMAGE BEST KID STUFF
  • Image Best Kid Stuff
  • The Fantasia Gardens boat ride in the never built Beastly Kingdom at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Unfortunately, Beastly Kingdom’s family attraction, the Fantasia Gardens boat ride, didn’t make the move to Universal. The area where Beastly Kingdom was to be located is now home to other imaginary creatures as part of Pandora: The World of Avatar. The land does have a family boat ride that includes multiple fantasy creatures. Many of the show scene concepts for Fantasia Gardens were later realized by Disney, though with more new intellectual properties, on the Voyage to the Crystal Grotto boat ride at Shanghai Disneyland.

The other three concepts that Best Kids Stuff imagined all come from Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Prior to their extremely beneficial contract with Marvel, Universal looked at using DC Comics for Super Hero Island. The two main franchises for the island were Batman and Superman.
click image The Joker's Madhouse attraction proposed by Universal - IMAGE BEST KID STUFF
  • Image Best Kid Stuff
  • The Joker's Madhouse attraction proposed by Universal
Batman was to be featured in two rides, the first being a dueling suspended coaster themed to Batman versus the Penguin. Another Batman-themed attraction, this one an indoor coaster, was to be themed to the Joker. The coaster would include multiple visual effects as riders tried to escape from the Joker's warehouse.
click image The Project X Superman attraction that was the precursor to the current Spiderman attraction at Islands of Adventure. - IMAGE BEST KID STUFF
  • Image Best Kid Stuff
  • The Project X Superman attraction that was the precursor to the current Spiderman attraction at Islands of Adventure.
The final unrealized attraction is a Superman 3D simulator similar in both design and storyline to the Spiderman attraction that eventually replaced it.

While Universal never built any of their DC Comics-based attractions, both Superman and Batman-based lands can be found at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. A walk-through attraction based on the Joker's Funhouse shares many of the same visual gags planned for the Orlando coaster. A Superman-based 3D attraction and a Batman attraction that uses technology similar to the ride systems used on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey are also found in the Warner Bros. park.

With little chance of these long-shelved projects will ever see the light of day, these renderings by Best Kid Stuff are likely the closest we’ll ever get to experiencing these attractions.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Proposed new rules on Florida medical marijuana spark anger Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags lowered for dead racist, sexist, homophobic, hate-mongering prick Read More

  3. Here we go — Donald Trump announced as speaker for CPAC in Orlando Read More

  4. Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, is coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Breakout Orlando MC E-Turn gets dope in 60 seconds in new Sunday Instagram series Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation