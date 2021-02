Two Orange County women dress as 'grannies' to try to get COVID-19 vaccinations

click image Photo courtesy Amazon/California Costumes

The perfect crime

Desperate times call for desperate measures.A divorced dad desperate to spend time with his kids posed as an elderly British nanny in the 1993 movie(as did Tobias Funke in, to slightly less heartwarming results. And on Wednesday, two Orange County women donned their best grandma drag of 'bonnets, gloves and glasses' to try and get a COVID-19 vaccine.During Thursday's Orange County COVID-19 briefing, Florida Department of Health official Dr. Raul Pino allowed himself a brief moment of levity as he related the anecdote of two younger woman who went full grandma in an attempt to get a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center.“The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing,” Pino said.Not only did the women come completely dressed as "grannies," revealed Pinot, they also had valid CDC vaccination cards and had received a first first shot.The Orange County Sheriff's Office later told Spectrum News 13 that the women were in fact ages 34 and 44, and their dates of birth hadn't (obviously) matched those on the documents they had presented. They were given a trespass warning.The Sheriff's Office would not confirm whether costumes were involved. But then again, neither did they confirm whether said women tried to bribe them with ribbon candy.