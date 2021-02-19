HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 19, 2021

Bloggytown

Two Orange County women dress as 'grannies' to try to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 11:53 AM

click image The perfect crime - PHOTO COURTESY AMAZON/CALIFORNIA COSTUMES
  • Photo courtesy Amazon/California Costumes
  • The perfect crime
Desperate times call for desperate measures.

A divorced dad desperate to spend time with his kids posed as an elderly British nanny in the 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire (as did Tobias Funke in Arrested Development, to slightly less heartwarming results). And on Wednesday, two Orange County women donned their best grandma drag of 'bonnets, gloves and glasses' to try and get a COVID-19 vaccine.



During Thursday's Orange County COVID-19 briefing, Florida Department of Health official Dr. Raul Pino allowed himself a brief moment of levity as he related the anecdote of two younger woman who went full grandma in an attempt to get a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center.

“The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing,” Pino said.

Not only did the women come completely dressed as "grannies," revealed Pinot, they also had valid CDC vaccination cards and had received a first first shot.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office later told Spectrum News 13 that the women were in fact ages 34 and 44, and their dates of birth hadn't (obviously) matched those on the documents they had presented. They were given a trespass warning.

The Sheriff's Office would not confirm whether costumes were involved. But then again, neither did they confirm whether said women tried to bribe them with ribbon candy.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, is coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Weeki Wachee restaurant goes viral with ‘face diapers not required’ proclamation and signage Read More

  3. Orlando Magic star Tracy McGrady to open his HomeCourt restaurant this month Read More

  4. Citizens of Florida, welcome your new 'river monster' overlords Read More

  5. Rootsy Tampa Bay indie-rock band Oxford Noland will record Saturday show at Will's Pub for upcoming live album Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation