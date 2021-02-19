HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 19, 2021

Bloggytown

Publix stops scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday due to delivery delay

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY PUBLIX/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Publix/Facebook
Publix Super Markets on Thursday announced that it is not scheduling appointments for first dose COVID-19 vaccinations because of a delivery delay of more than 200,000 doses.

Publix did not say in a news release when it would reopen its online appointment portal. Customers with already scheduled appointments for second doses of the Moderna vaccine should arrive at the pharmacies as scheduled, Publix said.



State Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz told the News Service of Florida on Tuesday that 208,000 first and second doses of Moderna vaccine had been delayed because of a storm that has battered parts of the country.

Moskowitz said the storm had not affected the delivery of 132,000 first doses of Pfizer vaccine this week.

Through Tuesday, 2,487,055 people had been vaccinated, with more than 47 percent receiving the two-dose series, according to Florida Department of Health numbers. Publix has been a major player in providing vaccinations.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, is coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Weeki Wachee restaurant goes viral with ‘face diapers not required’ proclamation and signage Read More

  3. Orlando Magic star Tracy McGrady to open his HomeCourt restaurant this month Read More

  4. Citizens of Florida, welcome your new 'river monster' overlords Read More

  5. Orlando lawmaker wants to expand scholarships for victims of 1920 Ocoee massacre Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation