HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 19, 2021

Tip Jar

Orlando's SheZen Mono brings the hot pot experience to your home

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 8:38 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SHEZEN MONO HOT POT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy SheZen Mono Hot Pot/Facebook
Do you have a hankering for some hot pot action, but you're not quite ready to eat out at a restaurant just yet? SheZen Mono might just be the solution you are looking for.

SheZen Mono, a unique new catering operation by chef Natalie Julien, wants to bring the whole hot pot dining ritual to your home.



Intended for couples or "small" dinner parties, SheZen Mono will bring all the hot pot accoutrements to you — up to and including the essential pot and grill — set up the whole operation, briefly explain how it works and the array of meats and vegetable … and then leave. (Fear not, they do return to clean up.)

Pricing is $100 per couple, and then $40 per added dining guest.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, is coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Weeki Wachee restaurant goes viral with ‘face diapers not required’ proclamation and signage Read More

  3. Orlando Magic star Tracy McGrady to open his HomeCourt restaurant this month Read More

  4. Citizens of Florida, welcome your new 'river monster' overlords Read More

  5. Orlando lawmaker wants to expand scholarships for victims of 1920 Ocoee massacre Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation