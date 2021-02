Orlando's SheZen Mono brings the hot pot experience to your home

click image Photo courtesy SheZen Mono Hot Pot/Facebook

Do you have a hankering for some hot pot action, but you're not quite ready to eat out at a restaurant just yet? SheZen Mono might just be the solution you are looking for.SheZen Mono, a unique new catering operation by chef Natalie Julien, wants to bring the whole hot pot dining ritual to your home.Intended for couples or "small" dinner parties, SheZen Mono will bring all the hot pot accoutrements to you — up to and including the essential pot and grill — set up the whole operation, briefly explain how it works and the array of meats and vegetable … and then leave. (Fear not, they do return to clean up.)Pricing is $100 per couple, and then $40 per added dining guest.