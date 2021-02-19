HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 19, 2021

The Gist

Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre invites you to dive into new streaming production 'Fish are Friends'

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA MAD COW THEATRE
  • Image via Mad Cow Theatre
Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre Company is streaming a fin-tastic new ensemble production through March 15, with a portion of the proceeds going to environmental preservation and advocacy work.

Fish are Friends premiered Feb. 15 as part of Mad Cow's ongoing "Bringing Home the Herd" series, and will be available for streaming through mid-March.



The show features an ensemble cast of singers from area theme parks who explore "the tried-and-true themes of family and friendship and finding each other under the sea." Fish are Friends stars Maddie Lane, Bert Rodriguez, Christina Sivrich and Charles Stevens.

The "Bringing Home the Herd" series features a wide variety of shows available to viewers — cabarets, comedies, poetry readings and more — all ready for watch in the comfort of your own home.

Guests can purchase individual tickets to Fish are Friends for $12 each, or stream the whole Herd series for $99 for a 1-2 viewer subscription. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to REEF Environmental Education Foundation.

The REEF Foundation works to conserve marine environments and biodiversity worldwide through education, citizen science fish monitoring, and research.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, is coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Weeki Wachee restaurant goes viral with ‘face diapers not required’ proclamation and signage Read More

  3. Orlando Magic star Tracy McGrady to open his HomeCourt restaurant this month Read More

  4. Citizens of Florida, welcome your new 'river monster' overlords Read More

  5. Rootsy Tampa Bay indie-rock band Oxford Noland will record Saturday show at Will's Pub for upcoming live album Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation