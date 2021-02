Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre invites you to dive into new streaming production 'Fish are Friends'

click to enlarge Image via Mad Cow Theatre

Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre Company is streaming a fin-tastic new ensemble production through March 15, with a portion of the proceeds going to environmental preservation and advocacy work.premiered Feb. 15 as part of Mad Cow's ongoing "Bringing Home the Herd" series, and will be available for streaming through mid-March.The show features an ensemble cast of singers from area theme parks who explore "the tried-and-true themes of family and friendship and finding each other under the sea."stars Maddie Lane, Bert Rodriguez, Christina Sivrich and Charles Stevens.The "Bringing Home the Herd" series features a wide variety of shows available to viewers — cabarets, comedies, poetry readings and more — all ready for watch in the comfort of your own home.Guests can purchase individual tickets tofor $12 each, or stream the whole Herd series for $99 for a 1-2 viewer subscription. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to REEF Environmental Education Foundation The REEF Foundation works to conserve marine environments and biodiversity worldwide through education, citizen science fish monitoring, and research.