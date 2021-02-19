Maitland's Enzian Theater adds new HVAC unit for added indoor screening safety

click image Phtoo courtesy Enzian/Instagram

The Enzian Theater in Maitland has installed a new HVAC unit with UV filtration for added safety at their indoor screenings.This type of AC unit is designed to more effectively reduce air pollutants, bacteria and (yes) viruses.Other Orlando venues like the Winter Park Playhouse and the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts have already invested in this safeguard measure."As guests begin to return to the movies, we want to ensure we've done all we can to make their in-theater experience safe and inviting," said Janie Pope, Director of Development and Public Relations in a press statement. "As more vaccines become available, and Oscar-contenders such as(opening this Friday),, androll out this month and next, we hope to see more attendees, and are very pleased the installation of our new HVAC coincides with the arrival of these award-winning films."The Enzian is currently operating at 50 percent capacity with socially distanced seating. The Theater is also running an outdoor series, Fountain Features, though their February FF programming is currently sold out.