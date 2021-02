Rootsy Tampa Bay indie-rock band Oxford Noland will record Saturday show at Will's Pub for upcoming live album

click to enlarge Photo via Oxford Noland's official Facebook

More than just a basic show, this appearance by rootsy Tampa Bay indie rockers Oxford Noland on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Will's Pub will be part of a three-date Florida tour that will be the source material for their next albumThese shows in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville will be documented by a corps of videographers, photographers, audio engineers and lighting designers to make the band’s live album a real production.Equally notable on the bill are Orlando indie-folk band Someday River, who always paint their tall, airy melodies with an expansive palette and are finishing up a new six-song record titledthat’s planned for release this spring.This seated concert is limited capacity and, as of this writing, it looks like the individual bar stools and two-top tables are already sold out with only four-top tables (!) left. Masks are required to be worn when not in your seat.Show opens at 9 p.m.If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.