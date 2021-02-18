HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Heard

Rootsy Tampa Bay indie-rock band Oxford Noland will record Saturday show at Will's Pub for upcoming live album

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge Oxford Noland - PHOTO VIA OXFORD NOLAND'S OFFICIAL FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Oxford Noland's official Facebook
  • Oxford Noland
More than just a basic show, this appearance by rootsy Tampa Bay indie rockers Oxford Noland on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Will's Pub will be part of a three-date Florida tour that will be the source material for their next album One Take Live.

These shows in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville will be documented by a corps of videographers, photographers, audio engineers and lighting designers to make the band’s live album a real production.
click to enlarge Someday River - PHOTO VIA SOMEDAY RIVER'S OFFICIAL FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Someday River's official Facebook
  • Someday River
Equally notable on the bill are Orlando indie-folk band Someday River, who always paint their tall, airy melodies with an expansive palette and are finishing up a new six-song record titled On Dreaming that’s planned for release this spring.



This seated concert is limited capacity and, as of this writing, it looks like the individual bar stools and two-top tables are already sold out with only four-top tables(!) left. Masks are required to be worn when not in your seat.

Show opens at 9 p.m.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.


Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


