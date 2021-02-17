HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Orange County government will launch a new Emergency Rental Assistance Program in March

Posted By on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Orange County's Eviction Diversion Program is coming to an end on Friday, Feb. 19. However, it will be replaced by a new Emergency Rental Assistance Program starting March. 1.

The Eviction Diversion Program was launched in late August of last year, and through it, over $11.2 million dollars was disbursed to attempt to help keep local families in their homes.



This new program will disburse over $33 million in federal funds to qualified, lower-income applicants in need of immediate rental relief. The online portal will open for applications starting the first Monday in March.

“Now it’s time to transition to the new Coronavirus Relief Funds and continue to help our residents catch up on back-due rent and stay afloat during this unprecedented time,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in a press statement.

Not much more is known about the particulars of the program as of this writing — as far as exact eligibility requirements or mandatory paperwork. But this is definitely something to keep an eye out for. Keep checking Orange County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program page for updated information.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

