Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Orange County government will launch a new Emergency Rental Assistance Program in March
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Orange County's Eviction Diversion Program
is coming to an end on Friday, Feb. 19. However, it will be replaced by a new Emergency Rental Assistance Program
starting March. 1.
The Eviction Diversion Program was launched in late August of last year, and through it, over $11.2 million dollars was disbursed to attempt to help keep local families in their homes.
This new program will disburse over $33 million in federal funds to qualified, lower-income applicants in need of immediate rental relief. The online portal will open for applications starting the first Monday in March.
“Now it’s time to transition to the new Coronavirus Relief Funds and continue to help our residents catch up on back-due rent and stay afloat during this unprecedented time,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in a press statement.
Not much more is known about the particulars of the program as of this writing — as far as exact eligibility requirements or mandatory paperwork. But this is definitely something to keep an eye out for. Keep checking Orange County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program
page for updated information.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Residents, Rent, Relief, Assistance, Program, Government, Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Funds, Pandemic, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.