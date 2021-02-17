HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The Heard

New Orlando music releases from Whyte Tygers, Joel Switzer + Jonas Van den Bossche and Dunies

Posted By on Wed, Feb 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM

click to enlarge Keep Your Eyes on Me - WHYTE TYGERS
  • Whyte Tygers
  • Keep Your Eyes on Me
Orlando band Whyte Tygers have had four of their songs played on MTV.
While that doesn’t mean quite the same as if this fact had occurred in the 1980s or 1990s, it’s noteworthy nonetheless.

And if you’re a regular viewer of the Teen Mom TV series, you’ve been hearing a lot of the current rock project of Heather Lee and Jordan Wynn, the talented couple whose Orlando cred runs deep as part of the Wynn musical dynasty.



Their latest single “Keep Your Eyes on Me” was featured in a recent episode of Teen Mom OG. The taut, stylish indie-rock jam just released last Friday, Feb. 12, and is streaming on Spotify.
click to enlarge Cheap Heat Vol. 4 - JOEL SWITZER & JONAS VAN DEN BOSSCHE
  • Joel Switzer & Jonas Van den Bossche
  • Cheap Heat Vol. 4
A notable February release from the artistic fringe is Cheap Heat Vol. 4 by Panama City’s Joel Switzer and Orlando’s Jonas Van den Bossche.

As an active artist whose own home sometimes opened as forward-thinking show space the Dining Room — where I’ve seen some truly amazing performers like Tatsuya Nakatani —Van den Bossche is a key figure in our city’s experimental music scene.

Like his own live performances, this two-track recording is a harrowing trek on the jagged edge where avant-garde and noise collide. It’s available now on Switzer's Fork and Spoon Recordings as a name-your-price download.
click to enlarge Two for You - DUNIES
  • Dunies
  • Two for You
While much of the country is in deep freeze, Cocoa Beach band Dunies just dropped a one-two punch of perfect beach-punk that’s pure sun and fun.

In the summer of 2019, when going to concerts wasn’t a mortal risk, this obscure surf-punk act sprang from out of nowhere fully formed and blew me away at a small show at the Falcon, and their latest two-song offering Two for You is a good taste of why.

It’s now available as a name-your-price download on Bandcamp.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

