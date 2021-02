New Orlando music releases from Whyte Tygers, Joel Switzer + Jonas Van den Bossche and Dunies

click to enlarge Whyte Tygers

Keep Your Eyes on Me

click to enlarge Joel Switzer & Jonas Van den Bossche

Cheap Heat Vol. 4

click to enlarge Dunies

Two for You

Orlando band Whyte Tygers have had four of their songs played onWhile that doesn’t mean quite the same as if this fact had occurred in the 1980s or 1990s, it’s noteworthy nonetheless.And if you’re a regular viewer of theTV series, you’ve been hearing a lot of the current rock project ofthe talented couple whose Orlando cred runs deep as part of the Wynn musical dynasty.Their latest single “Keep Your Eyes on Me” was featured in a recent episode ofThe taut, stylish indie-rock jam just released last Friday, Feb. 12, and is streaming on Spotify. A notable February release from the artistic fringe isby Panama City’sand Orlando’s Jonas Van den Bossche.



As an active artist whose own home sometimes opened as forward-thinking show space the Dining Room — where I’ve seen some truly amazing performers like Tatsuya Nakatani —Van den Bossche is a key figure in our city’s experimental music scene.Like his own live performances, this two-track recording is a harrowing trek on the jagged edge where avant-garde and noise collide. It’s available now on Switzer'sas a name-your-price download. While much of the country is in deep freeze, Cocoa Beach band Dunies just dropped a one-two punch of perfect beach-punk that’s pure sun and fun.In the summer of 2019, when going to concerts wasn’t a mortal risk, this obscure surf-punk act sprang from out of nowhere fully formed and blew me away at a small show at the Falcon, and their latest two-song offeringis a good taste of why.It’s now available as a name-your-price download on Bandcamp.