HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando Rep. Plasencia proposes easing liquor licensing for small restaurants

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 9:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY REPRESENTATIVE RENE "COACH P" PLASENCIA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Representative Rene "Coach P" Plasencia/Facebook

A new local bill could change liquor license requirements in Orlando areas.

The bill was proposed by Rep. Rene "Coach P" Plasencia, R-Orlando, on Monday to the Orange County Legislative Delegation, and passed 9-0. The bill will allow an exemption from current general law for smaller restaurants in certain areas to obtain a liquor license at a much lower cost.



College Park, Audubon Park, Ivanhoe Village, the Milk District, Mills 50 and the Gateway District are all listed in the bill for the exemptions.

"Many of the old buildings are being renovated and turned into restaurants," Plasencia said to the delegation Monday.

"Just because it's built small, it [the law] shouldn't preclude it," Plasencia said in a phone interview with Orlando Weekly Tuesday, referring to older properties being repurposed as restaurants.

Currently, restaurants must be at least 2,500 square feet and able to serve a minimum of 150 patrons to obtain a license to serve liquor on their premises, and it will generally cost around $2,000, Plasencia said in the phone interview. He said his bill will lower the thresholds to 1,800 and 80, respectively, and allow for more small businesses to qualify.

It follows the style of one passed in 2018 for the Orlando downtown area, which reduced the thresholds the same way.

Reps. Travaris "Tray" McCurdy and Anna Eskamani, both D-Orlando, expressed concerns in the Monday meeting that the bill should be more inclusive than just those neighborhoods listed. Several of the neighborhoods in the bill are in Eskamani's district, while none are in McCurdy's.

"The line that divides my district and McCurdy's district is a line of 'majority-minority' community, that also should be able to partake in any type of expansions that Orlando wants to pursue," Eskamani said.

Plasencia committed to McCurdy that language would be added to include other areas that meet the same designation as the ones listed, once the bill passed with the delegation. In the interview Tuesday, Plasencia said he found out Tuesday morning from the city that the 2018 bill covers some of McCurdy's district, including areas in Parramore.

Plasencia said he would confer with McCurdy to see if the 2018 bill met those concerns, and if not, would go from there. He said his commitment is that the bill reflects McCurdy's district's concerns.

"I just want to be respectful to Rep. McCurdy," Plasencia said. "I'd make changes to do the right thing."

Plasencia said Monday that his bill would allow the law to fit the history and architecture of the listed areas. In the Tuesday interview, he said Rep. Thomas Leek, R-Ormond Beach, called and asked Plasencia if he could expand the bill to include the entire state. 

Plasencia said he was interested in exploring and learning more about the effects of implementing his bill statewide, but wants to make sure there are no unintended consequences in doing so.

"A lot of older places in the state of Florida could benefit," Plasencia said, "if they don't already have their own local bill."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Citizens of Florida, welcome your new 'river monster' overlords Read More

  2. Winter Park Biscuit Co. is launching their full vegan menu this week at East End Market Read More

  3. Amway Center's rooftop bar overlooking downtown Orlando has a new lease on life as Sky Lounge Read More

  4. Gun sales are surging in Florida, and the state can't keep up with concealed weapon permitting Read More

  5. Disney pulled the plug on Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom, and nobody seemed to notice Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation