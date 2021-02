Orlando Magic star Tracy McGrady to open his HomeCourt restaurant this month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy HomeCourt

NBA All-Star and former Orlando Magic player Tracy McGrady is set to open his new restaurant concept "HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady" in Lakeland later this month.The 5,000 square-foot, sports-themed restaurant will open at 3615 South Florida Ave . on Wednesday, Feb. 24.The 130-seat restaurant features a bar topped with "reclaimed basketball court flooring," as well as a patio area and private dining room with deluxe golf simulator. The walls of the spot will be bedecked with McGrady and Magic mementos and jerseys, naturally.The menu features a selection of dishes handpicked by McGrady, including Loaded Amber Beer Chili, T-Mac’s PB&J Burger and Tracy’s Cajun Pasta. And there's a full bar with extensive beer and cocktail menus.“This is more than just a restaurant to me, this is a legacy,” explained McGrady in a press statement. “Polk County is where I grew up, and it’s where most of my family still lives, so it’s extremely important to me that I provide a place for the community to be proud of — a place where families can come together over great food, while creating lasting memories.”