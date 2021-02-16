HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Orlando Magic star Tracy McGrady to open his HomeCourt restaurant this month

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 6:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY HOMECOURT
  • Photo courtesy HomeCourt
NBA All-Star and former Orlando Magic player Tracy McGrady is set to open his new restaurant concept "HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady" in Lakeland later this month.

The 5,000 square-foot, sports-themed restaurant will open at 3615 South Florida Ave. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.



The 130-seat restaurant features a bar topped with "reclaimed basketball court flooring," as well as a patio area and private dining room with deluxe golf simulator. The walls of the spot will be bedecked with McGrady and Magic mementos and jerseys, naturally.

The menu features a selection of dishes handpicked by McGrady, including Loaded Amber Beer Chili, T-Mac’s PB&J Burger and Tracy’s Cajun Pasta. And there's a full bar with extensive beer and cocktail menus.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY HOMECOURT
  • Photo courtesy HomeCourt
“This is more than just a restaurant to me, this is a legacy,” explained McGrady in a press statement. “Polk County is where I grew up, and it’s where most of my family still lives, so it’s extremely important to me that I provide a place for the community to be proud of — a place where families can come together over great food, while creating lasting memories.”



