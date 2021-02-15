HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 15, 2021

Tip Jar

Winter Park Biscuit Co. is launching their full vegan menu this week at East End Market

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF WINTER PARK BISCUIT CO.
  • photo courtesy of Winter Park Biscuit Co.

If you thought the buzz surrounding Winter Park Biscuit Co. was waning since its much-ballyhooed opening in November, you thought wrong.

The throwback vegan diner — and Top Table of 2020 — is as popular as ever and come Feb. 17, it'll explode the minds (and guts) of vegans and flexitarians with the launch of their full menu.


So, in addition to the current lineup of chik strips, crispy fried chik sandwich, Impossible cheeseburger and vegan buttermilk biscuits, guests can indulge in the following items:

NEW MENU ADDITIONS
-Biscuits & Gravy
-Truffle Butter (using Tartufo Prestige)
-The OG Chik Cutlet on an Oat Buttermilk Biscuit
-Death Valley Chikn' Sandwich (Dry-Spiced Crispy Chik on Toasted Brioche with Pickled Jalapenos and Mayo)
-Grilled Chik Sandwich
-Buffalo Bleu Strips (4 Chik Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce, side of Bleu Cheese and Fries)
-OK Burger (Impossible Burger Patty, Grilled Onions, Vegan American Cheese Sauce, Pickles & Mustard on a Toasted Brioche bun)
-Backyard Burger (Impossible Burger Patty, Vegan American Cheese, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun)
-Loaded Fries (Vegan Crumbles, American Cheese Sauce, WPBC Sauce & Scallions
-Seasonal Scones
Ordering happens online on the website, and the (socially distanced) pickup line forms under the "Hot Biscuits" sign outside. Winter Park Biscuit Co. is a venture by cookbook author and former Blink-182 road chef Mary Westfall and A Day to Remember guitarist Neil Westfall.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Citizens of Florida, welcome your new 'river monster' overlords Read More

  2. The already massive Orlando-area Gaylord Palms resort readies to open its largest expansion ever Read More

  3. Zenva kava tea lounge and fine arts gallery opens in Winter Park Read More

  4. We all live in Flavortown now, as Guy Fieri brings new delivery service to Orlando Read More

  5. City of Orlando and OUC collaborate on a Tiny Green Home, now on view at Orlando Science Center Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation