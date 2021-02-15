Winter Park Biscuit Co. is launching their full vegan menu this week at East End Market

If you thought the buzz surrounding Winter Park Biscuit Co. was waning since its much-ballyhooed opening in November, you thought wrong.
The throwback vegan diner — and Top Table of 2020 — is as popular as ever and come Feb. 17, it'll explode the minds (and guts) of vegans and flexitarians with the launch of their full menu.
NEW MENU ADDITIONSOrdering happens online on the website, and the (socially distanced) pickup line forms under the "Hot Biscuits" sign outside. Winter Park Biscuit Co. is a venture by cookbook author and former Blink-182 road chef Mary Westfall and A Day to Remember guitarist Neil Westfall.
-Biscuits & Gravy
-Truffle Butter (using Tartufo Prestige)
-The OG Chik Cutlet on an Oat Buttermilk Biscuit
-Death Valley Chikn' Sandwich (Dry-Spiced Crispy Chik on Toasted Brioche with Pickled Jalapenos and Mayo)
-Grilled Chik Sandwich
-Buffalo Bleu Strips (4 Chik Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce, side of Bleu Cheese and Fries)
-OK Burger (Impossible Burger Patty, Grilled Onions, Vegan American Cheese Sauce, Pickles & Mustard on a Toasted Brioche bun)
-Backyard Burger (Impossible Burger Patty, Vegan American Cheese, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun)
-Loaded Fries (Vegan Crumbles, American Cheese Sauce, WPBC Sauce & Scallions
-Seasonal Scones
