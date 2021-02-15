Monday, February 15, 2021
John Young Parkway under I-4 is closing nightly for the rest of February
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 4:19 PM
John Young Parkway under I-4 will be closing nightly for construction
starting tonight and heading through March 1.
Beginning around 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, and continuing straight through Monday, March 1, both directions of John Young under I-4 will be closing for I-4 Ultimate-related construction work. John Young will reopen in the mornings at 5 a.m.
Drivers on John Young Parkway during those hours of the night will be detoured to Rio Grande Avenue by the closures.
of the relevant detours and rerouting options (because your GPS will most likely go silent) can be found at the I-4 Ultimate website.
