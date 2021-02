Zenva kava tea lounge and fine arts gallery opens in Winter Park

Photo courtesy of Zenva

Zenva, an upscale kava tea lounge and fine arts gallery , opened in the heart of Winter Park last week.The new spot's drink menu spans kava mocktails, herbal teas, and coffee roasted by Winter Park-based Coterie Coffee Co.The alcohol-free cocktails featured at Zenva incorporate kava, a root native to Pacific Western islands which has been believed to aid anxiety and insomnia for thousands of years, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health "It's the booze without the buzz," a Zenva employee says.Enjoy mocktails like the muddy mojito, Moscow Mule or Park Ave sunrise while surrounded by art from international and local artists, as well as live music.Zenva is located at 163 E. Morse Blvd. and open from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Indoor and outdoor seating are available.