Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Orlando with Hawkers' Ox Box

Hawkers Asian Street Food is offering a takeout "Ox Box" to help customers celebrate the Lunar New Year from Feb. 12-26.Each Ox Box will include six "lucky" dishes that are traditionally eaten on the Lunar New Year. The box will include Singapore mei fun, chicken lo mein, Yi-Yi's chicken dumplings, spring rolls, Hawkers delight (wok-seared tofu), and sugared donuts with orange glaze. Boxes go for $36.88 (lucky New Year's numbers).And it wouldn't be a Lunar New Year without a Hongbao, a traditional red envelope stuffed with cash that's usually gifted during the celebration. Each Hawkers Ox Box contains a Hongbao that contains a surprise "cash-like" gift that can range from a complimentary roti canai to free Hawkers takeout for a year.An info card filled with fun facts about the Lunar New Year will be provided to inform those unfamiliar with the holiday traditions how to celebrate at home.One way to kick off celebrations is the confetti popper that will be included in the box. The popper symbolizes the fireworks that are used during the Lunar New Year to ward off bad omens. Additionally, a QR code that links to a private video of the traditional Lion Dance performance will be provided.You can order an Ox Box through one of Hawkers' various locations . They're open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.