HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Tip Jar

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Orlando with Hawkers' Ox Box

Posted By on Sat, Feb 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HAWKERS ASIAN STREET FOOD
  • Courtesy of Hawkers Asian Street Food
Hawkers Asian Street Food is offering a takeout "Ox Box" to help customers celebrate the Lunar New Year from Feb. 12-26.

Each Ox Box will include six "lucky" dishes that are traditionally eaten on the Lunar New Year. The box will include Singapore mei fun, chicken lo mein, Yi-Yi's chicken dumplings, spring rolls, Hawkers delight (wok-seared tofu), and sugared donuts with orange glaze. Boxes go for $36.88 (lucky New Year's numbers).



And it wouldn't be a Lunar New Year without a Hongbao, a traditional red envelope stuffed with cash that's usually gifted during the celebration. Each Hawkers Ox Box contains a Hongbao that contains a surprise "cash-like" gift that can range from a complimentary roti canai to free Hawkers takeout for a year.

An info card filled with fun facts about the Lunar New Year will be provided to inform those unfamiliar with the holiday traditions how to celebrate at home.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF HAWKERS ASIAN STREET FOOD
  • Courtesy of Hawkers Asian Street Food
One way to kick off celebrations is the confetti popper that will be included in the box. The popper symbolizes the fireworks that are used during the Lunar New Year to ward off bad omens. Additionally, a QR code that links to a private video of the traditional Lion Dance performance will be provided.

You can order an Ox Box through one of Hawkers' various locations. They're open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Citizens of Florida, welcome your new 'river monster' overlords Read More

  2. We all live in Flavortown now, as Guy Fieri brings new delivery service to Orlando Read More

  3. The already massive Orlando-area Gaylord Palms resort readies to open its largest expansion ever Read More

  4. Sports betting comes to cruise ships and it may soon be legal in Florida Read More

  5. Argentina's gelato 'maestro' Lucciano's opens first U.S. location right here in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation