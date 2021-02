The show must go on: Broadway shows return to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this fall

click to enlarge Photo by Deen van Meer courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center

The touring cast of Broadway's "The Prom"

The Florida Theatrical Association, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Broadway Across America announced Wednesday that Broadway season will be returning to Orlando this fall. Several shows from as early as March 2020 were rescheduled due to the coronavirus."We're thrilled to be bringing Broadway back to the Dr. Phillips Center this fall for what will be a spectacular season," Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America, toldNew seven-show subscriptions are available for purchase . The package will include tickets for: Sept. 21-26, 2021;: Nov. 2-7, 2021;: Dec. 7-12, 2021;: Jan. 25-30, 2022; Disney's: Feb. 24-March 6, 2022;: March 29-April 3, 2022, and: June 7-12, 2022.Tickets for individual shows are also available for purchase. Make sure to sign up for their free e-club to purchase tickets 6-8 weeks ahead of the general public.In order to ensure theater guests are protected from viral exposure, safety guidelines have been developed in collaboration with Advent Health."We're eagerly anticipating Broadway's return to Orlando and are confident we have the health protocols and training in place to do so responsibly," says Kathy Ramsberger, Dr. Phillips Center president and CEO.Face coverings will be required at all times, and temperature checks will be required before entering the building. The theater will have a reduced capacity of 30 percent, and ushers will assist in dismissing guests to provide social distancing as guests leave the show.