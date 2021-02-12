HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, February 12, 2021

The show must go on: Broadway shows return to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this fall

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge The touring cast of Broadway's "The Prom" - PHOTO BY DEEN VAN MEER COURTESY OF DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo by Deen van Meer courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center
  • The touring cast of Broadway's "The Prom"
The Florida Theatrical Association, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Broadway Across America announced Wednesday that Broadway season will be returning to Orlando this fall. Several shows from as early as March 2020 were rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Broadway back to the Dr. Phillips Center this fall for what will be a spectacular season," Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America, told Orlando Weekly.



New seven-show subscriptions are available for purchase. The package will include tickets for Hadestown: Sept. 21-26, 2021; Tootsie: Nov. 2-7, 2021; The Prom: Dec. 7-12, 2021; Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations: Jan. 25-30, 2022; Disney's Frozen: Feb. 24-March 6, 2022; Cats: March 29-April 3, 2022, and Jesus Christ Superstar: June 7-12, 2022.

Tickets for individual shows are also available for purchase. Make sure to sign up for their free e-club to purchase tickets 6-8 weeks ahead of the general public.

In order to ensure theater guests are protected from viral exposure, safety guidelines have been developed in collaboration with Advent Health.

"We're eagerly anticipating Broadway's return to Orlando and are confident we have the health protocols and training in place to do so responsibly," says Kathy Ramsberger, Dr. Phillips Center president and CEO.

Face coverings will be required at all times, and temperature checks will be required before entering the building. The theater will have a reduced capacity of 30 percent, and ushers will assist in dismissing guests to provide social distancing as guests leave the show.


We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

