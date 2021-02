Mardi Gras comes to the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy SeaWorld

Sea World has added Mardi Gras to its Seven Seas celebrations for the next two weekends.The Mardi Gras additions are only set to run for a limited time, from Feb. 12-16 and then again Feb. 19-21. The new, socially distanced Mardi Gras-themed experiences include a pop-up parade, live music and street parties, at select times from 12:30-6 p.m.And, of course, the food festival is introducing a mixture of Gulf Coast flavors to try as part of the experience. The featured flavors will include beignets and po'boys, with plenty of "Southern libations" to wash them down afterward.Sea World's Seven Seas Food Festival began Feb. 5 and will run through May 9. When park-goers have taken their fill of Mardi Gras, they can 'travel' to a multitude of other food markets available, visit the draft beer garden, or catch a live music performance.