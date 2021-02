Blue Bamboo does free Valentine's Day broadcast of Maitland's Baroque Chamber Orchestra

click to enlarge Photo via Maitland Symphony Orchestra's Facebook

Maitland Symphony Orchestra

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts will do an online broadcast of thestring players performing as the Baroque Chamber Orchestra. Although they’re in the business of preserving the old Baroque style, this orchestra also do their part to keep it fresh, performing deep cuts and even works by contemporary composers.Titled “Baroque and Beyond,” this particular program will feature works of composers from Italy, Germany, Chile, Hungary and America.The broadcast is free (show link is on Blue Bamboo’s website ) but all donations will go directly to Maitland’s Performing Arts Matter , so look for the donation link in the comments section.The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. and can be seen via link on Blue Bamboo's website or directly on YouTube.